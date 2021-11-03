Israel launches missile attack targeting outskirts of Damascus — media

TASS, November 3. The Israeli Air Forces have launched a missile attack on the outskirts of the country’s capital, Damascus, Syria’s SANA news agency reported on Wednesday.

As a representative of the Syrian army noted that during pre-dawn hours, Israeli missiles "struck sites in the Zakia region outside Damascus." According to the Syrian military, as a result of the attack, "material damage" has been caused.

On October 30, four F-16 tactical fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force fired eight Delilah guided missiles from their territory near the Golan Heights, without entering Syrian airspace, at Syrian air defense facilities located 20 kilometers west and 12 kilometers northwest of Damascus. As a result of the attack, two servicemen from the Syrian Armed Forces were wounded.