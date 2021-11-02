Russia seeks to agree with EU on recognition of COVID-19 certificates soon, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 2. / TASS /. The negotiations between Russia and the EU on the mutual recognition of the COVID-19 vaccination certificates are progressing very well, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Tuesday, noting that Moscow expected to reach the relevant agreements in the near future.

"The talks are progressing in quite a positive manner. We are still expecting to find a common ground on the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates in the near future," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

Peskov pointed out that the mutual recognition "was essential both for Russian and EU citizens." "We should ensure freedom of travel even amid the COVID-19 pandemic," the spokesman mentioned.

Earlier, Russia’s RBC media group stated that Brussels expected Moscow to investigate the trade in fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates. "We hope that this will not complicate [the talks] in any way," Peskov said.