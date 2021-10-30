Situation calm in Sudan's capital, Russian embassy official says

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The situation is calm in Sudan's capital of Khartoum, a spokesperson for the Russian embassy in Sudan told TASS on Saturday.

According to the spokesperson, "communications are still down, calls and text messages were turned off today, it's only possible to receive incoming calls." "It seems that the situation is calm in the city," the embassy official said, adding: "There is no gunfire, no one is setting things on fire."

"We maintain contact with our fellow citizens, they all plan to stay at home today," the spokesperson noted. He also confirmed reports that the Sudanese military had blocked bridges in the Khartoum province, saying that it was aimed "at ensuring people's safety."

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that according to the ministry's data, there currently were about 300 Russian nationals in Sudan.

Following weeks-long protests, the Sudanese military arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok along with several other high-ranking officials and prominent politicians in the small hours of October 25. The country’s leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burkhan ousted top authorities and imposed a state of emergency. He also suspended a number of provisions of the constitutional declaration that set the framework of the interim period following the overthrow of Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir, who had ruled the country for 30 years, and defined relations between the military and civilian authorities.