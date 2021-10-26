White House considers constructive dialogue with Russia, China on Afghanistan possible

WASHINGTON, October 26. /TASS/. Washington considers it possible to have constructive consultations on Afghanistan with Moscow and Beijing, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"I think that we can have constructive dialogue with both of them," he said, referring to Russia and China. He added that "it would be more difficult to do," because Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will not attend the G20 summit in Rome in person.

"But there are other formats in which we will be able to engage the Russian and Chinese on this, including through various regional meetings […]," he added.