COVID incidence below summer level in regions with vaccination coverage of over 60%

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The current coronavirus incidence is less than in summer in those Russian regions where vaccination coverage exceeds 60%, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Monday.

"Russian regions with the high level of immunization, <…> where vaccination coverage exceeds 60%, have a lesser share of confirmed cases. Moreover, the incidence per 100,000 of the population is less than in the summer," she said in an interview with Russia’s TV Channel One.

She recalled that 84 Russian regions have imposed obligatory vaccination of a number of categories of people who have to contact with lots of people.

She also stressed that Russian vaccines do not contain the live virus, so they cannot cause the disease.

"Not a single vaccine has a live virus. Sputnik V has a fragment, EpivacCorona has three small artificial fragments <…> and the Chumakov Institute’s vaccine has a killed virus. No one makes live vaccines," she noted.