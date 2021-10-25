Mirziyoyev wins presidential election with 80.1% of votes — CEC’s preliminary data

TASHKENT, October 25. /TASS/. Incumbent Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev won the presidential election on Sunday, securing 80.1% of votes, Chairman of the republic’s Central Election Commission Zainiddin Nizamkhodzhayev told reporters on Monday.

"According to preliminary data, Shavkat Mirziyoyev won the election, receiving 80.1% of votes. <...> The voter turnout in the election hit 80.8%," Nizamkhodzhayev said.

As many as five candidates were running for presidency, including incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Some 9,925 polling stations were opened in the republic with about 19.9 million people on the voting lists.

Candidates in the presidential election were nominated by political parties. There are five political parties in Uzbekistan. The oldest of them - Uzbekistan’s People’s Democratic Party - nominated its deputy leader Maksuda Vorisova.

The Adolat (Justice) Social Democratic Party, the Milliy Tiklanish (National Revival) Democratic Party and the Ecological Party nominated their leaders Bakhrom Abdukhalimov, Alisher Kodirov and Narzullo Oblomuradov.