No discussions of Russian military aid to Afghanistan, says ambassador to Kabul

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) has not requested military aid from Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on the sidelines of the third session of the Moscow consultations on Afghanistan on Wednesday.

"No, [they haven't requested] military aid, there are no discussions [of that]," he said in response to a question.

After the United States announced plans to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban embarked on a large-scale operation to take the country under its control. Taliban fighters swept into Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15, without encountering any resistance, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country. On September 7, the Taliban announced an interim government, which has not been recognized by any country yet.