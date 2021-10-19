South Korea confirms launch of ballistic missile by North Korea - Yonhap

TASS, October 19. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that North Korea launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the Yonhap news agency reported.

According to its data, the missile was launched not far from the coastal city of Sinpo in South Hamgyong Province.

Earlier, the Yonhap news agency reported a launch of an unidentified projectile towards the Sea of Japan. The Japan Coast Guard reported that presumably North Korea launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan and warned fishing vessels in that area of a risk of falling debris.

In September, Pyongyang conducted a new series of missile tests. On September 15, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles that splashed down in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. On September 28, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea had launched a short-range missile in the same direction.