Dozens injured after Kosovar police trespass into region’s north, says Serbian politician

BELGRADE, October 13. /TASS/. Dozens of people were wounded in the north of Kosovo and Metohija as a result of a special operation by the Kosovo police and special task forces, Petar Petkovic, Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija with the Serbian Cabinet of Ministers, said at a special news conference on Wednesday.

"Armed and riding in steel-clad vehicles, Kosovo police and Rosu special task forces stormed into the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica," Petkovic stated. "According to our information, dozens of people were wounded. President [Aleksandar] Vucic immediately set off to Raska [located on the administrative border of the province], where he will meet with Serbian residents of Kosovo and visit a number of facilities in the region."

Petkovic also said that this has been the seventh case of police trespassing into Kosovo’s north and attacking unarmed civilians. The official added that the Kosovars are trying to cover up such intrusions under the guise of fighting illegal trade.

"Srecko Sofroniefic, born in 1985, was among the dozens of injured people and he sustained a gunshot wound," Petkovic continued. "Doctors are fighting for his life now. He sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and doctors are now trying to extract the bullet from one of his lungs."

"The actions on behalf of Albin Kurti [prime minister of Kosovo] have resulted in dozens of injured people, a seriously wounded Sofronievic and chaos in Kosovo’s north," Petkovic said, adding that an unarmed crowd of people in Kosovska Mitrovica and Zvecan managed to fend off an attack by special police forces against the populated localities in the area.