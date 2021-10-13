Armenian foreign minister plans to hold talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart

YEREVAN, October 13. / TASS /. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan announced on Wednesday that he would meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov to continue negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

"The talks are planned. At least, we have reached an agreement to continue the process and organize a new meeting [with the Azerbaijani foreign minister]," the top diplomat noted.

According to the Armenian top diplomat, a visit of the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group to the region is planned, the details will be provided in the coming days.

The last time the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, met was on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s 76th session in late September 2021.

Intense clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia flared up on September 27, 2020, in Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in the conflict zone, which facilitated a complete cessation of hostilities. According to the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides maintained the positions that they had held, while several regions came under Baku’s control and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the contact line and the Lachin corridor. On January 11, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to create a working group at the level of prime ministers, which will focus on establishing transport and economic ties in the region.