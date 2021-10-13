Russia has important role in restarting dialogue between US and DPRK — Seoul

SEOUL, October 13. /TASS/. Moscow can provide significant assistance in the resumption of talks over the nuclear issue of the Korean Peninsula, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, Noh Kyu-duk reported on Wednesday.

"The peace process on the Korean Peninsula is currently at a stop," said Noh. "The dialogue process needs to restart quickly, and Russia's role is important." "Russia is a country that well understands North Korea's position," he said. "In order to improve inter-Korean relations and restart talks between the United States and North Korea, (we will) request Russia to continue its role as it has done so in a constructive way so far."

A day earlier, the South Korean foreign ministry reported that special representative and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov will discuss the resumption of talks with the DPRK. The meeting in Moscow is expected to touch upon other issues, mainly South Korean President Moon Jae-In’s initiative to register the end of the Korean War in 1950-1953.

It will be the second meeting between Noh Kyu-duk and Morgulov this year. Russian deputy foreign minister visited Seoul in August of this year. In the course of the trip, he negotiated with US Special Envoy to North Korea Sung Kim, the sides discussed the prospects of settling the situation around the Korean Peninsula.