Russia puts emphasis on localizing vaccine production in CICA countries

NUR-SULTAN, October 12. /TASS/. Russia places special emphasis on the localization of the production of vaccines against coronavirus in the member states of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the foreign ministers of CICA countries.

"Our country is actively participating in the global fight against COVID-19. We are increasing deliveries of medicines, test systems, equipment and individual protective gear. Special emphasis is placed on the issues of transferring technology to developing countries, ensuring the maximum accessibility of vaccines, thanks primarily to the localization of their production," he said.

The Russian top diplomat also noted that Moscow welcomes Kazakhstan’s offer on launching work to bolster epidemiological safety. "It is along the lines of efforts at other multilateral venues as well. Russia is promoting corresponding initiatives at the SCO, on the platform of the East Asia Summit, within the framework of its dialogue partnership with ASEAN, including training epidemiological specialists from Southeast Asian countries," he pointed out.