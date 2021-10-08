Ruslan Stefanchuk elected as new Speaker of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

KIEV, October 8. /TASS/. Ruslan Stefanchuk, who previously served as the First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, was elected as the new Speaker, supported by 261 Ukrainian lawmakers.

"Thank you for your trust. I will try to live up to it," Stafanchuk said after the vote.

His candidacy was proposed by the governing Servant of the People political party. The faction members provided 222 votes for Stefanchuk, while the remaining votes were given by parliamentarians of other factions.

There were three candidates for the Speaker’s office: Stefanchuk, Alexey Goncharenko and Yana Zinkevich (both candidates from the European Solidarity faction). Stefanchuk will now succeed Dmitry Razumkov, who was relieved of duty by the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday.