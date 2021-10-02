Tikhanovskaya was not forced to flee Belarus - Lukashenko

MINSK, October 2. /TASS/. Opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was not forced to flee the country, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with CNN.

"I swear by my children that Tikhanovskaya was not fleeing anywhere. She asked me to take her to the Lithuanian border, not only her but a few other people too, which is what I did. So she didn't flee. Do you want proof? We can give you proof. This is yet another fake," he said.

"The leader of the opposition is someone who lives in this country and has a different point of view. As they express it, they campaign to bring this alternative view to fruition. There are no such people as you describe them in Belarus. They are somewhere over there on your side, paid by you," Lukashenko added.