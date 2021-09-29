North Korean leader says US offer of talks a cover for hostile policy

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said that Washington's offer of talks with Pyongyang is a cover for its hostile policy, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

According to the media outlet, Kim Jong-un made the statement in an address to the fifth session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly. The North Korean leader particularly pointed out that Washington remained hostile about Pyongyang and the military threat from the US was still there.