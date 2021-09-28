West’s meddling in Russia's domestic affairs getting more ‘aggressive’, top official warns

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, September 28. /TASS/. The West's crusade to interfere in Russia's internal affairs is becoming increasingly aggressive, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev told reporters during a working trip to the Sakhalin region on Tuesday.

"The West doesn't like our country's rising influence on global events and its consistent socio-economic development. In this regard, attempts to interfere in the domestic affairs of our state, particularly during vital political developments, are becoming increasingly aggressive," he emphasized.

"In 2020 alone, the National Endowment for Democracy, a US non-governmental organization, spent $10 million on activities aimed against Russia, which is twice as much money as was allocated in 2019. In addition, the Countering Russian Influence Fund received $290 million based on the US Congress' decision. Similar sums of money are planned to be provided until 2023," the Russian top security official added.