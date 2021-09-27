CDU/CSU bloc not negotiating with SPD to enter into coalition — Laschet

BERLIN, September 27. /TASS/. The Christian Democratic political alliance (CDU/CSU) is not negotiating with the Social Democrats (SPD) about forming a coalition, the losing CDU/CSU candidate for chancellor Armin Laschet reported on Monday.

"In a democracy, I do not rule out anything, but such negotiations are not taking place," Laschet said, answering the question if he excludes the SPD candidate Olaf Scholz’s participation in a new government.

According to preliminary data from Germany’s Central Election Commission (CEC), the Social Democratic Party came in first, receiving 25.7% of the ballot. The German conservatives were supported by 24.1%, which was their worst ever result. These political forces could form a coalition among themselves, however, Scholz, for the first time, openly ruled out such a move. Lachette doesn’t abandon hopes of becoming chancellor if the Liberals and the Greens fail to agree on Scholz.