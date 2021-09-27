China strongly opposes unilateral US sanctions on Russia — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, September 27. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities strongly oppose the unilateral sanctions that the United States imposes on Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a briefing on Monday.

"We have taken note of Russia's reaction. China strongly opposes Washington's attempts to use unilateral sanctions under the guise of human rights," she pointed out.

According to Hua Chunying, Washington should strive to resolve differences with Russia through equal dialogue. "The US violates the United Nations Charter and acts contrary to the generally accepted norms of international law," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson noted. "Apart from China and Russia, an increasing number of countries are raising their voices against it," she added.

Last week, the US House of Representatives passed a defense policy bill for the next financial year, as well as a legislative initiative that suggests the Biden administration consider the possibility of sanctioning 35 Russian nationals, including members of the government, major entrepreneurs, public figures and journalists. Another initiative bans Americans from purchasing Russia's newly issued government bonds not only on primary markets but on secondary markets as well in response to Russia's alleged interference in US elections. The Senate has yet to pass its own version of the bill, varying from the one adopted by the House. After that, a commission will meet to agree on the details of the two documents and then they will be put to a vote in both chambers. The process can take several months.