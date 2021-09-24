Putin’s way of life not changing due to self-isolation, assures Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s self-isolation due to coronavirus popping up in his inner circle has ushered in some restrictions, but the Russian leader’s way of life has not changed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov affirmed on Friday.

"Self-isolation is such a conditional restriction. Anyway, the president always has access to his means of communication along with the daily and hourly workflow, a secure line of communication, in addition to hourly and minute-by-minute reports. He is in continuous contact with members of government, with the prime minister, and with the administration," the Kremlin press secretary specified. "That’s virtually a round-the-clock process".

"Of course, right now, a limited number of people takes part in ensuring the head of state’s daily functions as far as security and providing him with all channels for obtaining information are concerned."

The press secretary mentioned that Putin has a certain lifestyle which includes swimming pool training. "Of course, there is no need to change that [way of life]," Peskov said and had difficulty in answering question of whether the president interacts with his pets. "It is quarantine, since I have no opportunity to communicate personally [with the president], I do not have this information," Peskov explained.

Last week, Putin announced that some isolated coronavirus cases had been uncovered in the Kremlin, thus he had to self-isolate. As Peskov has repeatedly stressed, the head of state carries on his traditional workload and his busy schedule. Nevertheless, his meetings are held online.