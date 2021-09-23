Inquiry into Russian detainee’s case in Belarus still underway, investigators say

MINSK, September 23. /TASS/. Criminal proceedings against Russian citizen Sofia Sapega detained in Minsk continue, the Belarusian Investigative Committee told TASS on Thursday.

"The case is being closely monitored as planned, and the investigation is still underway," the department informed. However, it did not confirm or deny information from the media about the arrest being extended until December 25, citing a statement by her mother.

For their part, Sapega’s defense team said on their Telegram channel that "there was information about the extension of Sofia’s "house arrest".

However, in accordance with the criminal procedure law of the Republic of Belarus, the investigators "have no obligation to inform the defense counsel about the extension".

They noted that the investigation with the participation of the Russian citizen is proceeding, "she remains under house arrest and feels quite well".

Sapega was taken into custody on May 23 at the Minsk Airport, together with Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, deemed extremist in Belarus, following an emergency landing of a Ryanair plane. The Investigative Committee stated that she had been accused of violating part 3 of article 130 (incitement of social hatred and enmity) and is suspected in the organization of actions grossly violating public order. Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega had been moved from jail to house arrest in late June.