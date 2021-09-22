Kiev not planning to sever diplomatic relations with RF over elections in Crimea -minister

KIEV, September 22. /TASS/. Kiev has no plans to break diplomatic relations with Moscow over the elections to the State Duma (the lower house of Russia’s parliament) held in Crimea and the non-government-controlled areas of Donbass, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said in a televised interview with DOM channel on Wednesday.

"Diplomatic relations should have been severed back in 2014. Now something mega-catastrophic has to happen to get back to this issue, as cutting off diplomatic relations is the ultimate punishment," Kuleba said.

The minister said that it would not be beneficial to sever diplomatic relations with Russia.

"I understand that it is a beautiful slogan, but there is zero benefit. We have practically no relations at all, but it is an unreasonable step to endeavor to merely break them off," Kuleba said.

The residents of Donbass who received Russian citizenship were able to take part in the process of forming the Russian parliament for the first time. About 50 polling stations were provided for their voting in the Rostov Region. Those who opted for online voting had to register in advance by confirming their personal data on the public registry portal. Andrei Burov, the chairman of the regional election commotion, said at a news conference on Monday that almost 50,000 residents of the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR respectively) had cast their ballots in the Rostov Region. Moreover, 162,000 voters from the DPR and LPR had applied for online voting, he added.

After a government coup in Ukraine in February 2014 the authorities of Crimea and Sevastopol made a decision to hold a referendum on reunification with Russia. In the voting held on March 16 more than 80% of those eligible to cast their ballots took part. The unification with Russia was supported by 96.7% and 95.6% in Crimea and Sevastopol respectively. On March 18, the Russian president signed a treaty on the accession of the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol to the Russian Federation. On March 21, the treaty was ratified by the Federal Assembly. In defiance of the indisputable results of the referendum Kiev refused to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.