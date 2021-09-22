Sudanese private sector interested in Russia’s Sputnik V jab, says diplomat

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The Sudanese private sector is interested in cooperation with Russia and in supplies of the Sputnik V shot against the coronavirus, Sudanese Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Mohammed Sharif Abdulla Al Hassan stated at an online press conference on Wednesday.

"Our private sector is interested in cooperation with the Russian health authorities, in particular, in receiving Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine," he said.

According to the Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Sudan draws on the experience of Russia in its fight against the pandemic.

"There is a wider scope for the development of cooperation between our countries," the Sudanese diplomat added.