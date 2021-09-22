University of Graz greenlights Sputnik V certificate for admission to on-campus classes

VIENNA, September 22. /TASS/. Austria’s University of Graz has recognized Russia’s Sputnik V jab as sufficient grounds for being admitted to on-campus classes equally with other EU-acknowledged vaccines, the university’s press service reported.

Austria’s second-largest university became the first higher education institution nationwide that recognized the Sputnik V vaccination certificate as adequate for students to be admitted to classes.

Access to attend university classes will be possible when three documents are furnished: an actual negative coronavirus test, a vaccination certificate or a certificate of previous coronavirus infection. "I can confirm that the University of Graz in the winter semester of 2021/2022 [academic year] accepts Sputnik V vaccination as a confirmation of the 3G rule (tested, vaccinated, had an illness - TASS)," a university representative told TASS correspondent.

For the new semester, inoculations with Sputnik V, as well as the Chinese vaccine are equated with immunization approved in the European Union. "Students with the unrecognized EU vaccines (for example, Sputnik V, Sinopharm, Sinovac) also have a right to attend on-campus classes at the University of Graz during this semester," the university notification says.

As a source in the field of education in Austria specified that the Central European nation’s universities have the authority to introduce rules by themselves as far as the students’ access to classes is concerned.

According to a TASS correspondent, other higher education institutions in the country have not yet recognized Sputnik V vaccination certificates.

Austria’s Ministry of Education, Science and Scientific Research could not answer a question on whether the country has adopted general rules on the recognition of a Russian jab certificate.

Currently, in Austria, the injections approved by the EU are recognized as a documentary evidence of an inoculation. The vaccination certificates recommended by the World Health Organization are additionally recognized for entry into the country.