US online platforms fail to discredit Russian parliamentary elections, diplomat says

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The US online platforms, which openly meddled in Russia’s legislative polls, have failed to discredit the country’s electoral system, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday at a briefing.

"Despite the unprecedented number of cyberattacks against Russia’s Central Election Commission, half of which originated from US soil, and overt meddling by US online platforms, our detractors failed to discredit Russia’s election system. They will never succeed in their efforts," the diplomat said.

Commenting on the statements regarding the non-transparency of the parliamentary polls, Zakharova emphasized that the US was rushing to "join the chorus of blatant Russophobes from the European Parliament."

Zakharova also noted that while making anti-Russian statements, Washington as usual did not bother itself with bringing any facts to support its fantasies. It should be noted that the US does not only not recognize the voting results but also the overall Russian electoral system as such. At the same time, they declare their interest in a constructive dialogue with our country, according to the diplomat.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) were held over a period of three days - on September 17, 18 and 19. After processing 100% of the voting results, the nation’s ruling party, United Russia, clinched 49.82% of the ballots on the party list to the Russian State Duma, according to the Central Election Commission’s website. The Communist Party came in second (18.93%), while the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia reaped 7.55%, A Just Russia — For Truth gained 7.46% and New People got 5.32%. All these five parties broke through the 5% barrier to enter the State Duma.