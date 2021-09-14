Assad doing much for building dialogue with political opponents, says Putin

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted at a meeting with the Syrian leader Bashar Assad in the Kremlin on Monday that the latter is doing much for building a dialogue with political opponents, according to the information released on the website of the Russian President on Tuesday.

"People trust you and, despite all challenges of the previous years and tragedies of the previous years, still associate the process of recovery and return to normal life with you. I know that you are doing much for that, particularly for building a dialogue with your political opponents. I hope very much that this process will continue," Putin said.

Only the consolidation of all forces in Syria will enable the country "to get on feet and start moving forward," the president said, adding that much has already been done for that.

"Through our joint efforts the main territory of the Syrian Republic has been freed. Terrorists have been seriously, substantially damaged, and the Syrian government headed by you controls 90% of the territory," he said.