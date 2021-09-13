Uzbek leader plans to hold talks with Putin during SCO summit — presidential spokesman

TASHKENT, September 13. /TASS/. Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will take part in the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe and hold a number of meetings on the sidelines of the event, including with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Mirziyoyev’s Spokesman Sherzod Asadov said on Monday.

"Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will participate in the SCO summit in Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe on September 16-17. On the sidelines of the event, he will hold talks with Presidents Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Vladimir Putin of Russia and Ebrahim Raisi of Iran, as well as with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan," Asadov specified.

According to him, on September 17, the Uzbek president will participate in a new meeting platform, which will bring together the SCO and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and is expected to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.