Putin-Lukashenko meeting was held as productively as possible - spokesperson

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The recent talks between Russian and Belarusian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko were held successfully as expected, Lukashenko’s spokesperson Natalya Eysmont said on Sunday.

"Of course, everyone had an understanding that this meeting would take place, the president called it a breakthrough and as productive as possible," she said.

On Thursday, after the talks in the Kremlin between the Russian and Belarusian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, 28 programs of the two states’ union were approved. The Russian president pointed out that at the talks they reached agreements on a shared macroeconomic policy, on the integration of payment systems, on deeper cooperation in cybersecurity as well as in the customs, tax and energy sectors and other areas. On Friday, the two prime ministers approved these programs at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State of Belarus and Russia in Minsk.