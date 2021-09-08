EU Council head Michel says discussed Afghanistan with Vladimir Putin

BRUSSELS, September 8. /TASS/. European Council President Charles Michel discussed the situation in Afghanistan with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Michel said in his Twitter Wednesday.

"Discussed with President [of Russia] the recent developments in #Afghanistan and impact on broader region," he said. "The EU and Russia share an interest in regional stability."

Michel noted that the EU considers "preventing a humanitarian disaster, combating terrorism and drug trafficking, and guaranteeing human rights - including those of women, girls and minorities" a priority.

The EU also said that he reiterated the "EU’s support to Ukraine’s and Georgia’s territorial integrity" and condemned "Belarus’s weaponization of irregular migration against EU Member States."

During the conversation with Vladimir Putin, the sides "exchanged views on prospects for the Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement," noting that "confidence building and dialogue are needed," Michel said.

After the US withdrew its forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) seized full control over the republic by September 6. On September 8, the Taliban formed an interim government, which included only representatives of the movement.