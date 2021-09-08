Afghanistan's acting President Amrullah Saleh is in Panjshir — ambassador

DUSHANBE, September 8. /TASS/. Afghanistan's former vice-president, Amrullah Saleh, temporarily performs the duties of the head of state and remains in Panjshir Province, Afghanistan's ambassador in Dushanbe, Mohammad Zahir Akbar, told a news conference on Wednesday.

"Amrulah Saleh temporarily performs the duties of the president and stays in Panjshir," he said. According to the Constitution, the diplomat recalled, if the president leaves his post for some reason, his deputy takes over.

The ambassador said that he was representing the leadership of his country led by Saleh.

"In Tajikistan, I represent Afghanistan and Amrullah Saleh, who performs the duties of the country's president," he said.

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) launched a massive operation for establishing control of Afghanistan after the United Sates last spring declared the intention to withdraw its armed forces. On August 15, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and left the country. The Taliban entered Kabul without encountering any resistance. The radicals' opponents organized resistance in Panjshir under the leadership of Ahmad Massoud. Saleh came out with a call in his support.

On Monday, the Taliban's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the Taliban had established complete control of Panjshir and the war in Afghanistan was over.