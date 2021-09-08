Afghan government’s makeup can only make crisis worse — party

CAIRO, September 8. /TASS/. The makeup of Afghanistan’s new government, announced by the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) on Tuesday, will only aggravate the crisis in the country, the Jamiat-e-Islami (Islamic Society) party said in a statement.

"We are convinced that the Taliban’s policy to monopolize power will not only fail to attain a lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan, but will also aggravate the crisis and lead the country to more dangerous consequences that no one can solve," reads the statement, published on Facebook late on Tuesday by party leader Salahuddin Rabbani.

"In order to resolve the current crisis <…> and to ensure social justice and protection of fundamental rights <…> a roadmap for inclusive democracy in Afghanistan should be developed with the participation of all political and social groups," the document says.

The party also expressed hope that "the international community, particularly other countries in the region, would not rush to recognize the government that does not reflect the people’s will and the entire social and ethnic structure of Afghanistan."

The Taliban movement launched a large-scale operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, while the Taliban forces swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance. The Taliban could not form a government for two weeks due to "technical problems and preparations," as they claimed.

The Taliban unveiled its new government on Tuesday. Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund is named prime minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is appointed his deputy, his second deputy will be Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi. As was expected, Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada did not take any post in the new government.