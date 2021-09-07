Afghanistan’s new government reflects Pakistan’s influence — Indian expert

NEW DELHI, September 7. /TASS/. The make-up of Afghanistan’s interim government is a clear illustration of Pakistan’s influence on the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia), which seized power in Afghanistan last month, a leading Indian political expert told TASS on Tuesday.

"A mere look at the list of new ministers is enough to understand the scope of Pakistan’s influence. For example, the Interior Ministry is headed by Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of the extremist ‘Haqqani network.’ This man is designated by the United States as one of the most wanted terrorists. But Haqqani is considered to have close ties with Pakistan, and so he got the appointment. The same applies to the cabinet’s interim head, Mohammad Hassan Akhund. He is not among Taliban’s best-known leaders, and his name is on the UN sanctions list. But Islamabad apparently supported him," said Nandan Unnikrishnan, a Distinguished Fellow at New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

The expert added that some influential members of Afghanistan’s cabinet of ministers, including the premier, had been added to various blacklists worldwide, and this can complicate the country’s future relations with the international community. However, this will also boost Pakistan’s role of a mediator.

"It is evident that this is an interim government, and it is made of people who know how to wage a war. But a peaceful life requires totally different people. This government reveals the Taliban’s intention to strengthen its power with decisive measures, to rule with an iron fist. However, if the new bosses in Kabul will at some point decide to truly make the life in the country better, they will need different officials," he said.

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, while the Taliban forces swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance. The Taliban could not form a government for two weeks due to "technical problems and preparations," as they claimed.