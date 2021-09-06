Pakistan planning several high-level visits to Russia — ambassador

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Pakistan is planning several high-level official visits to Russia, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan said in an interview with TASS.

"In April, [Russian] Foreign Minister Lavrov visited Islamabad, it was a very successful visit. And then recently the two ministers spoke on telephone. Then President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin and Prime Minister [of Pakistan Imran Khan] spoke. There are some other visits in the pipeline at the senior level, but I cannot confirm because the dates are not confirmed yet," he said.

According to the Pakistani diplomat, relations between the two countries are very strong and are based on mutual trust.

"Our relations are truly in a very strong position today, we have relationship based on trust which covers a wide area of cooperation: economy, politics, defense cooperation. Both sides are satisfied at the positive direction of our relations. This is a key priority of Pakistan's foreign policy. And Russian friends who follow Pakistan know it is across all political parties, it is a common point that we want good relations with Russia. You can see that - the groundswell of positive opinion about Russia in Pakistan. And it is not an exaggeration," he added.