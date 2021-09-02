New Afghan government will not include any women — Taliban spokesperson

ROME, September 2. /TASS/. There will be no female ministers in the new Afghan government, Taliban (outlawed in Russia) spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in an interview with Italy’s La Repubblica.

At the same time, he stressed that "women can work in ministries, the police or for example in the judiciary as aides." When asked about when the government composition will be revealed, Mujahid said that the Taliban will form "the national unity government as soon as possible."

According to Al Jazeera, the new Afghan government will not feature any officials from the previous administration. It is expected that the cabinet decisions will be announced on September 3.

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, while the Taliban forces swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance. US service members fully withdrew from Afghanistan in the early hours of Tuesday, marking an end to their 20-year presence in the country.