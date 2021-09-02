Express test systems for Iota, Lambda COVID-19 strains developed in Russia, FMBA says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Rapid test systems for the detection of various coronavirus strains, including potentially dangerous ones, have already been developed in Russia, head of Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA) Veronika Skvortsova reported on Thursday.

"It was very important to develop express test systems for the detection of specific viral lines, including the latest Delta and Delta plus lineages, and now [the test systems] have been developed for the Iota and Lambda and other potentially dangerous lineages [when] a risk exists of them spreading to our territory," she said at a session within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

She also noted that with the beginning of the pandemic the FMBA, among others, faced the task of fine-tuning a system of epidemiological monitoring in the country. Particularly it was supposed to be concerned both with the carriage of the virus and the variability of the pathogen and the indicators of specific immunity. "The task at hand allowed to substantially change over the past period those test systems that were developed in March-May of last year. Now these are rapid test systems which deliver within 20 minutes," she added.

