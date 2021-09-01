US plans to give Ukraine $3 bln in aid — administration

WASHINGTON, September 1. /TASS/. The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) will provide Ukraine with $3 bln in aid following the signing of a memorandum of understanding, a high-ranking representative of the Washington administration told reporters at a special briefing dedicated the meeting of US President Joe Biden with President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky.

"On the economic side, we’ll use this visit to deepen our already robust economic partnership. Our two countries will finalize an MOU on commercial cooperation, and the Export-Import Bank and the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine will sign an MOU with an initial amount of $3 bln in EXIM support," the official said.

The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) is a specialized agency of the US government dedicated to supporting national businesses in entering foreign markets. Under the 42nd US President Bill Clinton (1993-2001), the organization was quite active in Russia.