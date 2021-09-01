US in no rush to recognize Taliban, White House press secretary says

WASHIGNTON, September 1. /TASS/. The US administration is in no rush to recognize the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) as the new government of Afghanistan, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing.

When asked if US President Joe Biden thought whether it would be appropriate to establish diplomatic relations with the Taliban, she said: "Just like in any circumstance, it would depend on the conditions." "But there’s no rush to recognition coming from any aspect of this government or from the international community," Psaki added.

On August 30, the United States wrapped up its evacuation of civilians from Kabul and its entire military mission in Afghanistan. The decision to end the American military campaign in Afghanistan that had kicked off in October 2001 and turned out to be America’s longest war overseas was announced by US President Joe Biden on April 14. Following the US decision, the Taliban radical militant group stepped up its offensive across the country and seized full control of the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15, without encountering any resistance.