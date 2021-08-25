Kiev continues to combat all things Russian, Lavrov says

VIENNA, August 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities continue to pursue the policy they adopted in 2014, combating all things Russian in the country, which is what made Crimeans support the region’s reunification with Russia back then, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg on Wednesday.

"We can see our colleague’s attitude to the free expression of the will of the Crimean people in response to a coup in Ukraine and threats to beat everything Russian out of Crimea that the coupists made. By the way, the threat is still there," the Russian top diplomat noted.

Lavrov pointed to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s interview with the Dom TV channel, in which he had said that people who considered themselves to be Russians were making a big mistake by staying in Donbass and suggested they should move to Russia. "The current Ukrainian authorities are completely obsessed with ultra-nationalist and neo-Nazi ideas that are translated into Ukrainian legislation, including the laws on education, languages and indigenous people," Lavrov noted.

The Ukrainian authorities simply don’t want to implement the Minsk Agreements, the Russian foreign minister emphasized.