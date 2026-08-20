MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. International structures that respond to the crimes against Russian journalists with "stony silence" demonstrate their complete inability to provide a principled assessment of Kiev’s actions and, in effect, become accomplices in the bloody crimes of Ukrainian neo·Nazis, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

According to the diplomat, the reaction of international organizations to the murder of war correspondent Darya Dugina in 2022 was particularly telling: "Against the backdrop of the broad public reaction to the murder, the resounding silence of relevant multilateral institutions such as UNESCO and the OSCE demonstrated their inability to provide a principled assessment of crimes against Russian journalists and media representatives," she said on Telegram.

"Their silence de facto makes them accomplices in the bloody crimes of Ukrainian neo·Nazis, who have launched a real campaign against representatives of Russian media and continue to eradicate any manifestations of dissent."