Court finds farmer who shot at drone caused less harm than he prevented — documents

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Volgograd Region pensioner Nikolay Mukhin, whose fine for attempting to shoot down four Ukrainian drones was cancelled and whose gun was returned, has caused the state less harm than he prevented, according to the court decision and the case materials available to TASS.

"The harm caused is less significant than the harm prevented," the documents said.

Earlier, a TASS source in the judicial system said the Volgograd Regional Court had terminated the proceedings in the case of 66‑year‑old Mukhin, who had been fined for attempting to shoot down a Ukrainian drone with a gun. Prior to this, the Supreme Court requested the case.

The source also clarified that the proceedings were terminated on the basis of paragraph 3 of part 1 of Article 24.5 of the Code of Administrative Offenses due to the person’s actions being in a state of extreme necessity.

Furthermore, from the farmer’s explanations to the police, it follows that on the night of May 21, he "saw four aircraft·type UAVs in the sky, flying towards Saratov, and fired at them with a rifle, and heard the sound of an explosion." The court established that at that time, a drone threat alert regime was in effect in the Volgograd Region. This is why the district court amended the decision of the court of first instance by removing the reference to the circumstances aggravating administrative liability, and the resolution was supplemented with a reference to the circumstances mitigating administrative liability.