UN chief calls for halt to attacks on civilian infrastructure, including in Russia

UNITED NATIONS, August 20. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned about the continued escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, including its spread to Russian territory, and calls for an immediate halt to attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, his Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"I can tell you that the secretary-general remains deeply concerned by the continued escalation of this conflict, including onto the territory of the Russian Federation. Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are a clear violation of international humanitarian law wherever they occur, and they must stop immediately," Dujarric stated.