Collective Security Treaty Organization, CIS border troops drill interaction in crises

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. A delegation from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Joint Staff took part in a joint exercise with the participation of border agencies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries to practice interaction during crisis situations at external borders, the press service of the CSTO Joint Staff told TASS.

"On August 17-19, at the invitation of Chairman of the Coordination Service of the Council of the Commanders of the CIS Border Guard Troops Colonel General Alexander Manilov, a delegation from the CSTO Joint Staff, led by Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov, took part in international events held at the Russian FSB Border Guard Directorate for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region," the statement reads. "During the working meetings, participants discussed experiences in organizing and the specifics of securing the external borders of CIS member states, as well as the priorities and prospects for military-technical cooperation."

According to the CSTO, the main objective of the joint command-staff exercise, the second phase of which included the simulation of tactical scenarios, was to improve coordination between border guard and other agencies of the CIS member states during the preparation for and resolution of crisis situations at the Commonwealth’s external borders.

Following the exercise, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov noted that the importance of ensuring collective security is only growing today, which "requires close cooperation with all relevant international organizations." He emphasized that many practical issues are being successfully addressed during joint training exercises and drills. In addition, Serdyukov noted that issues of further cooperation between the CSTO Joint Staff and the Council of Commanders of the CIS Border Troops were discussed in St. Petersburg.