MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Twenty Brazilian mercenaries fighting on the part of Ukraine have been eliminated in the zone of the special military operation, an official in Russian law enforcement structures told TASS.

"More foreign mercenaries killed in the special military operation zone have been identified. These are 20 Brazilian citizens who were eliminated in various sectors of the front," he said.

According to the official, after being recruited via social networks, they came to Colombia where they signed contracts with the Ukrainian army.