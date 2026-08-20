US extends general license for talks on Lukoil's foreign assets until September 19

WASHINGTON, August 20. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury has extended a general license exempting negotiations over the sale of Russian oil major Lukoil's foreign assets from American sanctions until September 19. The updated document was published on the website of the Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The license was initially valid until January 17 and has since been renewed multiple times, most recently until August 22. It greenlights transactions related to negotiations on the "sale, disposition, or transfer of Lukoil International GmbH" and its assets.

In October last year, the US Treasury added Lukoil, Rosneft, and 34 of their subsidiaries to a new package of restrictions. OFAC subsequently issued and repeatedly extended the license allowing talks on the sale of the company's assets.