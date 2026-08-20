US shows weakness by turning to its allies on Iran issue — Iranian diplomat

NEW DELHI, August 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has demonstrated Washington’s weakness by turning to its allies on the Iran issue, Iranian Consul General in Mumbai Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh told the ANI news agency.

"We have seen that during his time in office, Trump has repeatedly resorted to threats, intimidation, and frightening nations. Unfortunately, he has often managed to persuade some countries to join him. For the first time, we have even seen him reach out to his own allies and acknowledge that the United States needs their help in order to succeed in this project. This is, in itself, a sign of weakness for the United States," the Iranian diplomat noted.

According to him, Trump "uses every means and every opportunity to isolate Iran and put pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran in an attempt to compensate for its military defeat." "But, thanks to God, the Iranian people have resisted and will continue to resist," Motlagh added.

In response to Trump’s warning that countries maintaining economic ties with Tehran would face consequences, the diplomat noted that "countries that in some way have relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and have economic dealings and programmes with Iran will certainly coordinate among themselves in a way that <…> prevents any disruption to these transactions."

Trump had previously threatened "tremendous economic consequences" for Iran, vowing economic war and isolation. The US leader also warned that countries whose financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government agencies provide support to Tehran will face serious economic consequences from the US. According to him, Washington needs all its allies to side with the US.