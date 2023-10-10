Russia ready for any work on Middle East Quartet platform — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to work on the Middle East Quartet platform, which includes Russia, the United States, the EU and the UN, but it is impossible to unblock this mechanism as long as Washington is reluctant to do so, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has told the media.

"We are ready for any work and consultations, but to unblock the mechanism in which some parties, in particular, the Americans, do not want this, is apparently impossible. We have been, we are and we will be in favor of collective efforts. We express regret over such US position," he said.

Vershinin drew attention to the fact that "the current outbreak of tensions in the Middle East, the dramatic march of events in the region is largely a result of the fact that the Americans tried to monopolize the achievement of a Middle East settlement and to replace a solution in the region, which should be based on a known international legal basis, with some deals, including economic ones."