Russia’s union with North Korea changes balance of power in region — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The union of Moscow and Pyongyang has alarmed their opponents, since their comprehensive strategic partnership treaty changes the balance of power in the region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.

"What matters most are the agreements that were reached between the two countries, first of all, the treaty on strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea. This is a very important documents, which introduces an utterly new element to the balance of power in Northeastern Asia. The consequences of this step taken by the two countries are yet to be analyzed," he said.

"Indeed, a kind of a union of Russia and North Korea has been formed, and it alarmed our strategic opponents," the diplomat noted, adding that further developments in Northeastern Asia will depend on how this treaty is implemented.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pyongyang in June yielded the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, which envisages an immediate military assistance in case of a defensive war. The Russian president pledged that the new treaty poses no threat to South Korea’s security. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that only potential aggressors can object to the provision on military assistance in case of a defensive war.