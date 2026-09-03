Russian banking sector may earn around $45.82 bln in 2026 — Gref

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The Russian banking sector may earn around 4 trillion rubles ($45.82 bln) in 2026, Sberbank CEO Herman Gref told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"This year is shaping up fairly well for banks overall. The main component is, of course, the margin. According to our estimates, the sector will earn around 4 trillion rubles this year, which is higher than last year's figure. At the same time, this level of margins will not persist in the second half of the year and will decline," he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.