Bulgaria restricts operation of Kozloduy NPP due to low water level in Danube — ministry

SOFIA, August 20. /TASS/. Bulgaria has to restrict the operation of its Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) due to low water levels in the Danube River, the country’s Energy Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the capacity of Unit 5 will be scaled down by 120 megawatts on August 21 to avert a potential emergency.

"The decision to reduce the reactor's output by 120 megawatts is part of measures to ensure the safe operation of the Kozloduy NPP, which has become necessary due to the ongoing, unprecedented, and critical drop in the Danube River's water levels. The downward trend in the Bulgarian section of the river persists," the ministry said in a statement.

This marks the first time a power unit's capacity has been reduced due to environmental factors in the plant's 52 years of operation. Water from the Danube is utilized to cool steam in the condensers located in the non-nuclear section of the power unit, supplied by a dedicated pumping station on the riverbank.

According to the Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River, the water level near the city of Ruse has remained at 124 centimeters below the zero mark over the past 24 hours.