Ukrainian attack on Crimea kills two people, injures four others — regional head

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Two people were killed and four others, including a child, were injured as a result of a Ukrainian attack on Crimea, regional head Sergey Aksyonov reported.

"The enemy has attacked Crimea again. Unfortunately, two people were killed in the Simferopolsky district as a result of the strike. Three others were injured, including a child. One person was also injured in the Saksky district," he wrote in a post on his Telegram channel.

The regional head expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and stated that the authorities would provide all the necessary assistance.