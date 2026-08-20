Government submits space cooperation agreement with Myanmar to State Duma for ratification

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The Russian government has submitted to the State Duma a draft resolution on the ratification of an agreement with Myanmar on cooperation in exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes, according to the Duma’s electronic database.

"To ratify the agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar on cooperation in the field of exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes, signed in Moscow on September 26, 2025," the document states.

As noted in the explanatory note, the ratification will contribute to expanding cooperation between the two countries in such areas as satellite navigation, space communications, satellite TV and radio broadcasting, training and retraining of specialists from Myanmar, space science and space exploration, astrophysical research and the study of planets.

Another area of future cooperation is the provision and use of services for launching spacecraft, as well as manned space flights.